With Space Jam: A New Legacy on the way, it looks like Warner Bros. is going to hype it up in as many ways as possible, including with a game. But it's not just going to be any old game, they want you to be a part of it. Working with Xbox, they will be creating an arcade-style game for the film before it launches in 2021, but they want your input and will be holding a contest to get it. Starting today and running until December 30th, fans aged 14 and up will be able to submit their game ideas through this website, where all you have to do is select the gaming genre you like the most using a key image, and describe the game idea you'd like to make in less than 500 words. We have a snippet of the contest info below, which you can read in full here.

Two lucky winners will have their ideas brought to life in the official Space Jam: A New Legacy arcade-style video game, available as the newest Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 2021. Winners will also receive the following prizes: their names featured in the game credits; an exclusive winner's bundle with signed and authenticated LeBron James memorabilia, Space Jam: A New Legacy merchandise and Nike VIP packs, and a personalized Xbox Series S console; a private friends and family screening of the film; and a virtual Microsoft coding workshop for their local community. To help coders of all ages jump-start their creativity, Microsoft Stores are hosting free, one-of-a-kind Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed virtual workshops on video game creation. Students will build a playable prototype of a video game using block-based coding on the MakeCode Arcade platform, all while learning about the professional skills and STEAM careers that are involved in game design. The themed coding workshops are available online at aka.ms/SJANLcoding. You can also find additional resources and other free workshops that teach new skills and keep kids entertained this holiday season, on the microsoft.com virtual student workshop page.