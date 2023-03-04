Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home Is Coming To Xbox & PlayStation Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home will be coming to consoles as a new free DLC will be released next week.

Indie developer Enjoy Studios and publisher Longterm Games revealed Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home is coming to Xbox and PlayStation this week. The game was originally released back in December for PC as you play a dog astronaut who is exploring the galaxy and making friends with alien animals and cultures on several worlds. The game will hit both of these consoles on March 9th, and at the same time, the team will be releasing a free DLC pack called Homecoming for all players, adding a new expansion onto the game as you might just find your way home. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Bea is a cheerful and courageous character, but the player must remember that she is just a… dog. She has all the characteristics of a mongrel – she barks, likes to chase her own tail, and learns about the world through her senses. Bea can sniff, listen and observe. These are the main mechanics of detective mode, which will help her in exploring and understanding her environment. Bea travels through space, discovering more planets. Each planet is different and has its specific inhabitants, who can either become friends of the main character or be very unfriendly towards her. We are convinced that exploring this amazing world together with Bea will give the player a lot of satisfaction and pleasure."

Bea is just an average dog, sent by humans to the unexplored vastness of space. As such she possesses no superpowers and has to rely on what nature gave her – great hearing and smell, speed, and cunning to overcome obstacles. Space Tail: Homecoming – the free DLC adds two maps with new characters and stories. Moreover, thanks to that extension Bea will get more cool outfits to wear during her adventures.

our space explorer enters a truly uncharted territory. With each visited planet, players will encounter new flora, fauna and alien technology, traverse maze-like environments and solve tricky puzzles to progress further. A tribute to the first astronauts – real-life dog astronauts and cosmonauts didn't have a happy life and many were lost so mankind could reach the stars. Space Tail wants to show an optimistic and heartwarming tale of a dog that returned from its journey and make players consider how much we owe to our four-legged friends.