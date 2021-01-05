Spacebase Startopia Is Available For Preview On Xbox Series X

Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios have revealed that you can currently preview Spacebase Startopia for the Xbox Series X/S right now. Starting today, the upcoming space station management sim is now available to pre-purchase and play immediately on Xbox One, as well as on Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Preview, plus on PC via the Kalypso Store and Steam. The game is based on the original Startopia, in which you'll be designing a space station however you see fit to accommodate people coming and going from all walks of life. It's basically Babalon 5's mechanics meets Deep Space Nine's hub to the galaxy. You can check out more about the game below as the game is set to be released sometime this Spring.

Spacebase Startopia is a galactic new take on a fan-favorite space base-management game set in…well, space! This vibrant and often absurd universe offers players an exciting blend of city building and base-management, with a flash of RTS skirmishes. By breathing life back into a true classic, developer Realmforge Studios strikes a careful balance between nostalgia and innovation in its reimagining of the popular strategy game, which revolves around a donut-shaped space station filled to the brim with a colorful cast of aliens managed by their tireless commander (that's you, human). In Spacebase Startopia, players will carve out their own little space in the universe, ready to become a galactic utopia – if your management skills are up to the task. With three different game modes and a vast amount of management decisions to be made under the watchful eye of the VAL, the station's sardonic AI, there's plenty of in-depth gameplay waiting for new and seasoned players alike. But beware of invading space pirates, who will do their best to ruin your carefully laid plans!