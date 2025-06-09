Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shiro Games, Spacecraft

SpaceCraft Shows Off New Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming multiplayer space sim SpaceCraft, as we get a better look with a developer overview

Article Summary Watch the new SpaceCraft gameplay video featuring a developer-guided tutorial and core features in action

Explore a vast multiplayer galaxy, customize your ship, and venture seamlessly from space to planet surfaces

Build, automate, and optimize interplanetary mining and trade networks with friends or solo

Survive and rebuild humanity after alien devastation in this upcoming Early Access space sim adventure

Indie game developer and publisher Shiro Games has released a new video for SpaceCraft, as players got a look at their new gameplay overview video. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is an all-new multiplayer space simulator, where you'll explore the galaxy and build out with various systems to make a living among the stars. This video, which premiered at IGN Live this week, shows off the game tutorial with a guided tour by one of the developers. The game has no release date yet, just the promise of the game coming out in Early Access this year, so for now, enjoy the video here!

SpaceCraft

A century of warfare has left humanity devastated and reawakened a dormant alien force hidden deep within the Earth known as the Tripods. Their uprising has pushed what's left of Earth's population to the brink of extinction. In a last-ditch effort to survive, a remnant of human survivors fled the planet through a mysterious portal, unaware of their destination. Now marooned in a distant and uncharted galaxy, they must rebuild civilization from scratch. The new gameplay commentary video starts in one of SpaceCraft's space stations: huge interplanetary hubs of trade activity and resource refinement. Fly a fully customizable ship into open space using elegantly simple controls to chart a trajectory and set propulsion levels. Find new planets, then seamlessly navigate from open space into the upper atmosphere and down to the surface, scanning new mineral structures and flora to identify promising resource nodes.

Back in the hangar, modify any ship to suit the mission at hand. Fit external components like weapons and mining gear to hardpoints, or completely alter the design with new modules. Each change impacts the handling profile and speed of the ship, so carefully consider each addition! Traverse planets on foot to gather certain materials, taking care to avoid planetary hazards. As teased in the overview, SpaceCraft's progression curve encourages automation by establishing mining facilities. Once built, networks of resource extractors, cargo ships, and drones allow players to develop full interplanetary industrial enterprises. Team up with other players to form corporations and set up shipping routes to connect each node of the network – the opportunities for optimization are endless!

