Spaceflight Simulator Will Come To Early Access In Q1 2022

Indie developer Stefo Mai Morojna has revealed this week that Spaceflight Simulator will be released in Early Access next year. As the title suggests, you'll be doing everything to send a rocket into space and more as you'll do everything from designing the rocket to planning its contents to accomplishing missions on the Moon and beyond. If exploring space is your dream than this will be a cool pastime game to help you realize some of it in draft with simulated tests of different real-world mechanics and items. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below as we wait to see when they officially put an Early Access release date on it for PC.

Choose from a plethora of parts like fuel tanks, payload systems, and engines employing completely accurate rocket physics, to construct advanced spaceships capable of reaching the furthest depths of the Milky Way. Let your imagination run free while mixing and matching parts to build the rocket of your dreams or recreate famous SpaceX, Apollo, and NASA rockets to blast off from the Earth on exuberant expeditions. Explore a vast, realistically sized solar system. Experience the extreme heat and dense atmosphere of Venus, the cold red dusky mountains of Mars, its low-gravity twin moons Phobos and Deimos, or stick a little closer to home and initiate a Moon landing with easy to pick up but challenging to master controls. Join a community of space-enthusiasts that has launched more than 300 million rockets into the great beyond via iOS and Android devices. The Parts, Skins, Planets and Bundle DLC currently available for mobile enters orbit for Steam Early Access at launch so explorers can traverse Jupiter and its four moons right out the gate alongside new rocket parts and ship skins debuting in Early Access and exclusive for PC.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Spaceflight Simulator | Steam announcement trailer (Media kit) (https://youtu.be/WKJ5PLnuN0Y)