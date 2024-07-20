Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Electrogical, Kinjo, Phoenixx Inc.

Spaceship Repair Puzzler Electrogical Announced For Fall 2024

Learn how to repair futuristic spaceships with the power of mathematics, as Electrogical will arrive for PC via Steam later this year.

Article Summary Electrogical, a spaceship repair puzzler by Kinjo and Phoenixx Inc., arrives on Steam in Fall 2024.

Use math and logic to fix circuits and maintain interstellar ships on a terraforming mission.

Game features superconductors, variable energy chips, and unique circuits for challenging puzzles.

Replayable levels with multiple solutions reward creativity and strategy for high scores.

Indie game developer Kinjo and publisher Phoenixx Inc. revealed their latest game on the way with the spaceship repair puzzler title Electrogical. The game uses mathematics and logic puzzles as the core of the gameplay, as you'll be tasked with repairing several systems with the right circuits put in the correct order. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet; only that we'll see it sometime in the Fall of 2024. For now, enjoy the info and trailer!

Electrogical

In a future where interstellar navigation is possible, assist a decades-long terraforming mission involving countless intergalactic vehicles as an engineer. Maintain the aging spaceships for a smooth, successful operation by repairing the power reactor in endless faulty vehicles and restoring the electrical flow, known as the superconductive life form neko, between circuit boards in a series of logic-based puzzles. Connect the superconductor to the exact amount of required energy by placing puzzle-piece-shaped computer chips onto the switchboard — each with its own mathematical properties. Connect positive and negative pieces to increase and decrease power flow, place multiplier pieces to double or triple energy quantities, and utilize radio wave chips to channel volts across disconnected tiles.

Once ready, hit the power button and watch the electricity flow! Mind the shape of each circuit, as concave and convex edges must match up appropriately. Flip rotation pieces to change the direction of energy flow, and mindfully place "zero" that pieces neither add nor subtract as the electrical current flows through them. Unlock messages from the command center by completing circuits to learn more about the intergalactic quest. With multiple solutions for each level, enjoy a highly replayable puzzle experience that rewards outside-the-box thinking with higher scores. Earn extra points for various activities such as solving a level with pieces in a square formation, using all tiles, placing minimal tiles, and much more. For complex circuit board layouts, activate the "hint" function for clues that illuminate the proper path forward.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!