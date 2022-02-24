Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022

Speed Forme Deoxys returns to raids tomorrow in Pokémon GO, taking the place of the Defense Forme. This continues a speedy rotation of each Deoxys Formes with each just getting a few days and all remaining Formes getting a Shiny release. Previously, only Normal Forme had its Shiny released. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Mythical Speed Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Deoxys's 100% IVs.

Top Speed Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Speed Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Speed Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Speed Forme Deoxys isn't going to be as hard as Speed Forme Deoxys. This Mythical Pokémon takes a minimum of three Pokémon GO trainers to beat. In perfect weather, Best Friends can beat this boss but it will be a very tight battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Deoxys Candy you earn in that event.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Mythical Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Speed Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1645 in normal weather conditions and 2056 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!