Speedball Adds League Mode While In Early Access

The new incarnation of Speedball has a new update while in Early Access, as you can try the game's new League Mode right now

Build and manage a squad of up to 18 players, rotating and drafting to handle fatigue and injuries.

Compete against 10 teams to top the league, using unique player stats and traits for tactical depth.

Experience fast-paced, high-violence matches with both arcade action and strategic team building.

Rebellion Developments dropped a new update this month for their remake of the game Speedball, as players can try League Mode in Early Access. One of the biggest updates to the game since it dropped back in October, this will add a bigger competitive nature to the title as players will be duking it out to rank up in league play and have standing with other teams with a win-loss record. You can read more about it below and check out the video above, as the content is now live.

League Mode

In Speedball's League Mode, 10 teams compete over a season to be crowned champions. To take your team of rookies to the top, you will need to grow a squad of up to 18 all-stars and manage who you play, bench or rest for each game. Effectively rotating your players throughout the season will be key to managing their fatigue and preventing injuries. Pick your best team using each player's set of unique stats (including shot power, speed, durability, etc) and traits (such as pyromaniac, rioter, star shooter and pitcher). You will need to draft in new players throughout the season to bolster your ranks and replace your losses – remember, there are no holds barred in the arena.

Speedball

Set in the grim future of 2138, Speedball is a no-holds-barred future sport that is used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations. Matches are fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable and you will need to master high-speed passing, coordination and shooting.

Incredible fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable matches

Face off in a brutal sport featuring a wide range of teams and arenas

Take advantage of arena specific obstacles and abilities to gain the upper hand against your opponents

Slow motion Takedown Cam captures the most visceral and brutal injuries

Arcade-style matches come together with sports management strategy

Organize a team that fits your playstyle based on their individual traits and talents

Hone your skills against the AI and then compete online or against a friend locally

