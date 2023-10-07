Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo

SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo Comes To Consoles In November

If you've been waiting to play SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo on Xbox or PlayStation, you'll get your chance when it launches next month.

THQ Nordic and developer Owned By Gravity confirmed this week that SpellForce: Conquest Of Eo will launch on consoles this November. After having already been launched on PC, the team has ported the game over with all of the updates made to the game so far. What's more, PC players will be getting the free 1.3 Patch when the console version launches, so everyone has the same content moving forward. You can pre-order the game right now on PlayStation and Xbox, as it will arrive on November 7, 2023.

"SpellForce: Conquest of Eo offers a unique and engaging gameplay experience by combining elements of 4X strategy games, RPGs, and turn-based tactical combat. The mobile base of operations – your mage's tower – and depleting resources keep players constantly moving, preventing the stagnation that can occur in the late-game of other 4X games. Instead, the game focuses on the thrill of discovery and danger of early gameplay, while also allowing for research and experimentation to improve units as they level up and acquire new equipment and abilities. With a wealth of procedurally generated adventures and RPG elements, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo transforms the classic RTS-RPG mix into a turn-based 4X RPG experience that is sure to keep players engaged."

The perfect blend of turn-based strategy with light 4x elements, short, intense turn-based tactic battles, and RPG.

Recruit individual heroes to lead your troops, each with their personal quest.

Discover new adventures with each procedurally generated campaign.

Build up your tower and construct new rooms to determine your wizard's path.

Each of the main opponents is randomly chosen and has its own strategy and agenda.

Make the living interactive grimoire reveal new secrets and spells to you.

Craft anything from magical runes and artifacts to undead minions and take a stand against your enemies.

The fame system determines your relation to factions, cities, and competing wizards.

