Spin Master Releases New AriZona Iced Tea Party Game

Spin Master has released a new party game with an famous drink, as AriZona 99 – The Official AriZona Iced Tea Party Game is out now

Spin Master has released a brand new party game this week, as they have partnered with Arizona Iced Tea for a new title linked to their brand of drinks. The game is called AriZona 99 – The Official AriZona Iced Tea Party Game, and revolves around working both together and against each other to get cans of iced tea. You'll contribute cards with different cent values on them in an attempt to get to 99 cents, the cost of their now iconic cans. If you get to 99, the last person to contribute gets to keep a can. But if you go over, the pot resets and you'll have to contribute to get to a new one. We have more info about the game below as it's available online and at select retailers.

AriZona 99 – The Official AriZona Iced Tea Party Game

Join AriZona in their fight to stop inflation. Use your cents card to reach 99 cents without going over. On your turn, play one card and announce the new total, then draw back up to four cards. If you hit 99 cents, you get a can, and the round continues at 99. Keep it at 99 cents: get a can. Go over 99 cents: lose a can, start a new round. The first to four cans wins.

Get on the same wavelength to get to 99 by throwing down special cards to influence the pot. Collect your favorite AriZona tea flavors, including green tea, watermelon, and sweet tea. Crowd Favorite: Make sure to yell out "99" with every win – keep everyone cracking up at the next game night with friends with this hilarious card game. Play with 2-10 friends who love AriZona Iced Tea.

Play with 2-10 friends who love AriZona Iced Tea.

Includes: 20 AriZona Can Tokens, 82 Cards, and Instructions.

