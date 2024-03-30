Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mooncube Games, Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions Confirmed For Launch On April 8

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions will be bringing the lofi beats and cozy vibes to a virtual space for you to explore on Steam on April 8.

Article Summary Launch of Mooncube Games' "Spirit City: Lofi Sessions" on Steam set for April 8.

Immerse in a lofi beat world with extensive soundtracks and spirit companions.

Customize avatars, personalize spaces and unlock cute spirits in the game.

Includes productivity tools like to-do lists and Pomodoro timer for focused work.

Indie game developer and publisher Mooncube Games confirmed the release of Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, as the game will be out on April 8, 2024. This is basically a "what if" where you ARE the lofi beats character, living your best life, studying or reading, or just chilling on the bed or at the desk. Only here it's more interactive as you will discover new spirits to collect, spruce up your space, and listen to an extensive soundtrack. We have the latest trailer and info here, as the game will be out in about a week and a half.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions invites players to sit back, relax, and begin their productivity journey. Set to a soothing lofi soundtrack, players start by setting the perfect vibe for their day with chill beats, mixing in their favorite background sounds, and customizing their character and spirit companion. Players can then stay productive with the in-game tools or simply relax while passively discovering cute critters!

Calming Lofi Beats: Sit back and relax as you listen to a carefully curated catalog of lofi tracks and themed playlists for every mood and occasion.

Choose from a variety of hairstyles, outfits, custom colors, and more to bring your own unique Spirit City persona to life.

Customize your room with a large variety of lighting, floor, wall, and furniture options! Make your space reflect your mood to create your perfect cozy environment.

Decipher in-game hints to find the right combination of soundscapes and activities to lure cute spirits out into the open, unlocking them as your companions.

Use the built-in to-do list and Pomodoro timer functions to keep yourself on schedule and to remind yourself to take regular breaks while providing positive energy for your work sessions.

Earn XP while spending time in-game, increasing your Spiritographer level. With each level comes exciting unlocks in the form of customization options and bits of lore about Spirit City.

Spirit City: Lofi Sessions was designed to let you focus for as long as you want and will never throw in distracting bits or notifications. Time to settle in for some productive work sessions without any distractions and get work done!

