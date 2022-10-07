Splatoon 3 Announces Next Splatfest Featuring Pokémon

Nintendo has announced the next Splatfest on the way for Splatoon 3, as they will have a major crossover with Pokémon. To mark the occasion of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet coming out on November 18th, they will be holding a special event in which you'll be fighting over which of your favorite starting type you prefer: Grass, Water, or Fire. The event will run from November 11th-13th, giving you the chance to show which one you really love the most! We have the full details below.

"Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. Since 1998 (or 1996, depending on where you lived), this debate has perplexed our great philosophers. In the Pokémon series, players typically start their adventure by choosing a Pokémon with one of these three types. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses (literally – it's part of the game!). But now we bring the question back to you. When choosing your partner Pokémon, which type would you choose: Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? If you have thoughts on the matter, let's settle it in a Splatfest!

Splatfests are special, limited-time events in Splatoon 3 where players with any Nintendo Switch Online membership can choose to champion one of three causes. After you make your choice from the Splatsville hub area, which will be decorated in a lively way for the event, you'll participate in Splatfest Battles. The goal is to ink as much of the stage as you can without getting splatted too often. Splatfests also feature Tricolor Turf War battles, where players splat it out in three-team messfests! At the end of the event, the winning side will be revealed, and in-game Super Sea Snails will be handed out (with the winning side getting more, of course).

So, is the grass greener on your side? Does reading this fire you up? Do you want to splash cold water on your opponents' hopes and dreams? Well, it might be time to start practicing those Squid Rolls! The Splatfest will take place from Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. PT."