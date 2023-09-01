Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Splatoon 3, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, Splatoon

Splatoon 3 Celebrates Its Anniversary With Drizzle Season 2023

Nintendo is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Splatoon 3 being released with an all-new Drizzle Season for you to dive into.

Nintendo has decided to celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of the release of Splatoon 3 with an all-new set of events for Drizzle Season 2023. It's weird to think that the game is one year old, as it feels like it just came out yesterday. The season comes with two all-new stages called Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo Co., a new weapon with the Dear Wringer, as well as a new Splatfest for you to jump into, new gear and add-ons, the return of Salmonid Smokeyard, two new challenges, and more! They're also holding the Splatoon 3 Championships at Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle next week, as you can watch it live on Monday, September 4 at 12:30 p.m. PT. We have more info about the season for you below.

"Wash away your opponents across two new stages with refreshing content, including two new weapons and additional weapon variations. And an inky new season means a flood of new gear, banners, and titles to grab from the shops and seasonal catalog! You'll also have access to new cards for Tableturf Battle and new songs to jam out to. Celebrate the first anniversary of the Splatoon 3 game this month with a surge of new events like the upcoming Splatfest, which asks a very important question: Who would be the best leader? Shiver, Frye or Big Man?"

"This splat-tastic event will take place from Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. PT. And if you really idolize your favorite idols, be sure to pre-order the new Deep Cut amiibo at select retailers, available Nov. 17. That's not all! Salmonid Smokeyard, a returning stage from the Splatoon 2 game, joins the rotation of Salmon Run maps. Plus, prepare for a torrent of Salmonids as a new Big Run event crashes onto Um'ami Ruins from Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. PT."

