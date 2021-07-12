Splitgate Will Launch Three New Maps On July 27th

1047 Games announced today that there are three new levels on the way for Splitgate which will be added on July 27th. The three maps will be dubbed Crag, Forgone Destruction, and Impact, as they will be added in an update that also comes with new skins, revamped graphics, tweaked animations, and brand new loadout options. This isn't the biggest update the game has ever received, but it's definitely one that brings the 2019 title new content that gives it a breath of fresh air. You can check out all three maps in the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as we wait the two weeks out to see them.

Splitgate is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals. This sci-fi shooter takes the FPS genre to a new dimension with its portal mechanics, delivering high-flying, multi-dimensional combat. Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a unique twist. Keep your head on a swivel and experience intense, traversal action as you fly, flank, and frag through the air using portal combat to constantly out-smart and out-maneuver your enemies. There's nothing quite like landing a no-scope headshot from behind after portalling circles around a confused enemy, who still thinks you are standing in front of him! Along with grindable challenges, dozens of customizable characters, a competitive leaderboard and ranking system, and over 15 casual and competitive game modes, Splitgate offers more than 20 maps, each with its own unique setting and play style. The maps include a research facility inside an active volcano, an underwater luxury hotel, an alien crash site, and much more. Each map has its own look and feel and plays differently, rewarding players for adapting their tactics in the fast-paced, portal combat that only Splitgate offers. And it's free.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Splitgate NEW Maps Showcase | Crag, Foregone Destruction, and Impact (https://youtu.be/h_WVc384Qp4)