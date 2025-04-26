Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: North Star Video Games, Spray Paint Simulator

Spray Paint Simulator Shows Off The Cherry Picker

Spray Paint Simulator provided a mini-update this week, as they revealed a new piece of equipment to use with The Cherry Picker

Article Summary Discover The Cherry Picker in Spray Paint Simulator for new painting heights and ease!

Join Splatterville's makeover journey in a whimsical and satisfying painting simulator.

Explore Story Mode and Free Spray Mode to unleash your creativity across town.

Upgrade tools and equipment to master every painting challenge in the game.

Indie game developer North Star Video Games and publisher Whitethorn Games revealed a new piece of equipment for Spray Paint Simulator. The team showed off The Cherry Picker, an adjustable platform for you to utilize in the game that will allow you to reach all kinds of places with ease. Oddly, there's no video of it, they just showed off these four screenshots you see here. In any case, we're still waiting for the team to provide a proper release date, as they currently have "May 2025" as a window.

Spray Paint Simulator

The town of Splatterville is in dire need of a makeover, and they need you to help them! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing and totally satisfying painting simulator that invites you to start your own painting business, starting from the ground up! Embark on a whimsical adventure in Story Mode as you meet with an eclectic group of clients, each in dire need of your painting expertise. Take on each job right from the start by prepping your space to ensure you deliver the best results, selecting the right colors for the task, and unleashing your creativity as you paint to perfection and keep your customers happy! Upgrade your tools, vehicles, and equipment, and use an assortment of ladders and scaffolding to help you get to those hard-to-reach spots. Fill the world with rainbow hues, painting everything from rooms and homes, to cars and bridges, and even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode to make the entire town your canvas and unlock the unlimited potential of your creative freedom!

Tap into your inner Bob Ross in this easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics. Gain access to an assortment of colors to paint; the final result is up to your artistic eye.

in this easy, relaxing gameplay experience without time limits or complex gameplay mechanics. Gain access to an assortment of colors to paint; the final result is up to your artistic eye. Grow your business and keep your clients happy in Story Mode by meeting the "unique" community of Splatterville, taking on tasks, and working to become the top painter in town!

by meeting the "unique" community of Splatterville, taking on tasks, and working to become the top painter in town! Unlock Free Spray Mode , giving you access to the entire town to let your creativity run wild.

, giving you access to the entire town to let your creativity run wild. Get the full painting experience starting with prep work, such as fixing and removing objects, masking the area, selecting your paint, and painting each object to meet your customer's expectations.

starting with prep work, such as fixing and removing objects, masking the area, selecting your paint, and painting each object to meet your customer's expectations. Manage your consumables, tools, and equipment by acquiring new items to suit each task, including spray tools, battery power, vehicles, paints, scaffolding, and more, and upgrade them to make your jobs run smoothly.

