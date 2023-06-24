Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, RedDeer.Games, Sprout Valley, Vadzim Liakhovich

Sprout Valley Announced For Nintendo Switch & Steam

Sprout Valley is a cute adventure farming sim on the way from RedDeer Games, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this year.

Indie game publisher RedDeer Games, along with solo developer Vadzim Liakhovich, announced their latest game Sprout Valley is coming to PC via Steam as well as Nintendo Switch. This is an upcoming farming sim with bits of action thrown into the mix as you play a cat making a life for yourself on your cozy little farm. How will you tend to things is your call as you can grow what you want, fish, and design your property how you see fit. The game has a free demo on Steam right now, as they appear to be aiming for a Fall 2023 release. Enjoy the info and trailer below!

"Sprout Valley is an upcoming farming simulator game where you can step back from your busy life and grow the garden of your dreams. A captivating story, a hand-crafted experience. You play the main character, cute cat Nico, who tries to find a peaceful place to live in. Nico will find friends along the way and discover interesting events. Help him to learn what secrets Ostara holds. The goal will be to gather resources and improve your island life. You can grow the plants and harvest the environment for additional resources."

"You can sell and buy resources you have gathered. Use your tools to accomplish your goal of living a peaceful life with harmony and nature. Levels are procedurally generated, so there are virtually endless combinations. Each level has a "seed" and, in the future, can be shared with other players to recreate islands and share them across the player base. There is a dynamic weather system in place to bring some dynamics to the world environment. There will be some additional mechanics that are connected to the weather, like the ground getting wet when it rains, etc. The game has many cool events which tie to weather or the daytime."

Turn your overgrown island into a lovely farm! Raise crops, forage fruits, and gather resources from nature.

Raise crops, forage fruits, and gather resources from nature. Craft and furnish your island. Make your island your own personal hideout.

Make your island your own personal hideout. Travel to other islands. Sail to other unknown parts of the world. Who knows what adventures await you there!

Sail to other unknown parts of the world. Who knows what adventures await you there! Dialogues and cute story. Meet our cute characters and experience the story together.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!