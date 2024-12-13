Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Offworld Industries, Squad 44

Squad 44 Announces Free Weekend With New Update Included

Squad 44 has a new update out this week that takes players to the Pacific warzone, while also offering up a free qeekend of play

Article Summary Squad 44's Update 1.5 dives into the Pacific, offering new wartime weapons, vehicles, and a unique museum level.

Enjoy a free weekend on Steam, available until December 16, featuring the new Pacific Front experience.

Explore the fresh Seeding Game Mode for dynamic, small-scale combat with unlocked weapons and roles.

Enhanced admin tools and immersive mechanics like MG overheating and reworked stamina system for realism.

Indie game developer and publisher Offworld Industries has released a new update for Squad 44 while also announcing a free weekend for players to enjoy. The latest content in the 1.5 Update will take players to the Pacific Front, as you'll have weapons and challenges that reflect this specific area's wartime combat. (Well, part of it, as the full Pacific Front update will arrive next year.) Meanwhile, players will be able to play the game for free this weekend, as you'll have access to it on Steam until December 16. We have a few of the patch notes from the devs below.

Squad 44 – Update 1.5

Pacific Weapons and Vehicles: The new weapons and vehicles for the IJA and USMC have been added, and can be accessed through the Arnhem Range, and new Museum.

With this update comes the Museum, a new level to check out all the weapons, uniforms and equipment for each of the factions. This small subway station bunker has lots of little things to explore, so check it out! New Seeding Game Mode: Seeding is a tailored game mode similar to a small-scale Advance and Secure match, with all weapons and roles unlocked and available to all. This allows players the opportunity to get to grips with a wider array of faction specific weapons than they would on any other game modes, often in much more closer engagements than they may be used to. Once 45 players are on the server, the seeding mode will unlock other flags and activate tickets and a game time. This game mode also features a player kill feed! Seeding layers are available on Arnhem, Best, Carentan, Colmar, Dinant, Doorwerth, Driel, Foy and Maginot.

Improved Game Mechanics

The Stamina system has been reworked to be more forgiving and reduce the player's dependency on the canteen. Equally, amends to the player's movement have been made to give the player a more realistic movement feel

An MG overheating and barrel change feature has been added to the game to increase the levels of immersion for MG players

New full-screen map allowing use of mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out

New faction-specific sfx have been added to tanks to simulate loader drills

New faction-specific sfx have been added for death and wounded calls

New weapon-specific sfx have been added to various grenades

A fresh animation pass has taken place to improve the animations on a number of weapons in-game

