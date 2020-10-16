Square Enix Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of Trials Of Mana

Square Enix decided to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Trials Of Mana by updating the current version with a new set of options. The company threw in a new update (Patch 1.1.0) into the game with a few new game options for you to play through and enjoy, as well as some additions to the gameplay itself. This includes a "No Future" difficulty mode that comes with its own risks and rewards. If you complete the story available after completing the "No Future" difficulty mode, you'll be rewarded with the "Rabite Slippers" equipment, which allows you to traverse fields and dungeons without encountering enemies. On top of all this, the company is also offering discounts on the game across the board from October 12th until November 5th, 2020. Depending on the console you can get the game for 30-50% off. Plus, you can download special Zoom backgrounds for you to use in your home meetings, just by downloading them here.

This new difficulty level will put even the most experienced players to the test. This difficulty setting will allow players to challenge even stronger enemies and bosses with restrictions on certain abilities and item usage, as well as time limits on boss battles. Players can also obtain stronger versions of equipment and execute new chain abilities. "Expert" Difficulty and Level Reset in New Game Plus – Players will have the option to select "Expert" as a difficulty setting when starting a New Game Plus playthrough. Additionally, the option to revert characters to level 1 when starting a New Game Plus playthrough has been added.

Unlocked costumes can be accessed after resetting a character's class or when starting a New Game Plus playthrough. Addition of goddess statues to the map, bug fixes, and more.