Comics Artist Kate Kasenow Has Vision For Pokémon's Future

As part of our Pokémon 25th anniversary coverage, we've been talking to comics creators about the impact that Pokémon has had on their lives. We previously spoke to Kate Kasenow, prolific artist of Tokyo Rose: Zero Hour and much more, and here we continue with her thoughts on what she'd love to see in the franchise's future.

If you were a gym trainer, what type of Pokémon would you specify in?

Kasenow: Flying type, hands down—but I will say that in true gym leader fashion, I'd like to have a couple of spicy Pokémon on my team that are birds but not Flying-type — think Empoleon or Psyduck!

Of course, I have to ask: Favorite Pokémon?

All-time fave is legit a tie between Pidgeot and Articuno. They are so beautifully designed and actually quite strong in the right matchups despite fragile typing. You're probably seeing the theme throughout these last few entries that I REALLY love birds.

What do you as a fan hope to see in 2021 for the franchise's 25th anniversary?

Honestly, I got these questions shortly after the HUGE announcements for Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch and everything in that Pokémon Direct was what young me dreamed of when choosing my first starter in Pokémon Blue circa 1998. An updated Pokémon Snap with hundreds of new Pokémon and editing capabilities?! An open-world game set in the past of the Pokémon world?! And, since Diamond/Platinum is still my all-time favorite mainline series game, a remake available on the Nintendo Switch?! I've waited my whole life for games like these and am so excited to still be here with the franchise, ready to embrace them!

Now, as a Pokémon GO player, the one thing I would still LOVE to see in that game is worldwide trading capabilities. They always encouraged us to make international friends at the live events and have made those friendships far more viable through remote raiding, but trading remains elusive! It's been an established part of the mainline series for decades so let us have it in GO! There are ways that have already been demonstrated in-game to limit these interactions so that abuse of this system won't run rampant. Give me a way to give my Australian friend her dex-entry Carnivine! Let me and my Lucky German friend swap shinies! Make my dreams come true Niantic! I love Pokémon and the world is a better place because of this game! Thanks for sharing my stories!