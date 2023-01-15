Asymmetric Multiplayer Horror Game Carnival Hunt Announced There's a brand new multiplayer horro experience on the way with Carnival Hunt, as the devs are currently seeking crowdfunding.

Indie publisher Crytivo has partnered up with developer Beer Night Studio to bring about a new multiplayer horror title called Carnival Hunt. This game looks like nightmare fuel with you all playing animatronic creatures from a carnival, four of you as bunnies and one of you as a ringmaster-turned-monster. All of you are required to wind yourselves up to move and have movement, including the monster, as you'll attempt to escape his grasp. The game is earmarked for a 2023 release, but first, the team will be setting up a Kickstarter sometime soon to help get it published. For now, enjoy the latest trailer!

"Step into the horrifying asymmetric world of Carnival Hunt, where one among you plays as the Carnival Monster while the others play as Bunnies. In the survival of the fittest, either the Bunnies will prevail in their escape, or the Carnival Monster will succeed in their hunt. Play in first-person POV, where no one has the advantage of situational awareness. You never know who or what is lurking behind you. Each side is struggling to survive. Not only do the bunnies need to charge to survive, but so does the monster. No two playthroughs are ever the same. To survive, you'll need a trustworthy team and perfect execution. Make use of our in-game positional voice chat. Bring friends, or find other players using the server browser. All players play in first-person, and nobody has the advantage of better situational awareness."

THE BUNNIES: The goal of the Bunnies is to exhaust their wind-up keys in each match, avoiding the Carnival Monster in the process. Cooperate with your fellow teammates, evade danger, and wind each other up until the Carnival Monster's charge runs out.

The goal of the Bunnies is to exhaust their wind-up keys in each match, avoiding the Carnival Monster in the process. Cooperate with your fellow teammates, evade danger, and wind each other up until the Carnival Monster's charge runs out. THE CARNIVAL MONSTER: The Carnival Monster must capture Bunnies and consume their wind-up keys to charge themself. Each monster has its own unique set of skills to perform. The Magician, for instance, can go invisible. He can also teleport to different rooms using his magic box.