Square Enix Releases Demo For Dragon Quest XI S On PC, Xbox, & PS4

Good news for PS4, Xbox One, and PC players as Square Enix has released a demo of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age for you. The game has already been out for over a year on the Nintendo Switch, bringing players the original game as well as bonus content that originally released back in 2017. Now players for these systems will be able to play this version of the game, which comes with all the content you would find in the Definitive Edition. The demo is basically out there for you to get a glimpse of what you'll be able to experience in the game if you're a first-time player, or for those who already have it, an opportunity to see what's changed and been added so you can decide if you want to purchase it. You can read more about the demo below.

The demo showcases new features and quality of life improvements specific to the Definitive Edition, including the ability to speed up battles, Japanese and English audio, a symphonic soundtrack and a photo mode to capture the beautiful vistas as you roam the gorgeous landscape. This content merely scratches the surface of the new features that make up the full game which provides new character stories, an improved crafting system, and the option to play the entire game in 2D like a classic Dragon Quest game. Progress from the demo can be carried over to the full game when it releases on December 4, 2020. As an added bonus, players who complete the main scenario of the demo will receive three "Seed of Skill," which grant players an extra skill point when consumed and can be used either in the demo or upon continuing their save progress in the full game.