Square Enix Reveals Final Chapter Of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road

Square Enix announced this week that they will release the final chapter of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road during the 20th Anniversary event. The company didn't reveal a ton of details about the final chapter, only that it would add a "major scenario" that will revolve around Xehanort's story, starting with him when he was just a child and growing into becoming a young man, eventually to becoming a master. We also know that the chapter will be a completely free update to the game, which would launch on August 26th for the Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road app. Since there's a lot of ground to cover in there, it really isn't too predictable what kind of a story we're going to get beyond the basics. But in any case, it does sound like they're going to cap off the present with an informative trip to the past. You can check out the video down below.

You know of Master Xehanort as the villain of Kingdom Hearts, but just why did he become the seeker of darkness? In this new story, you will uncover his secrets as you step into the role of Xehanort to follow his life as a young aspiring Keyblade wielder in the distant land of Scala ad Caelum. Arm yourself with a deck of 30 cards and engage in thrilling, strategic battles that test your skill and reflexes! A refined and streamlined leveling system lets you grow stronger even in auto-mode! Defeat your enemies and uncover the secrets of Xehanort's past! Enjoy intuitive and strategic combat as you tap and flick to victory and master the abilities of your cards! Level up hands-free with auto-mode battles, and then go all out in intense boss battles as you unlock new stories, missions, and complete your collection!