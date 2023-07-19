Posted in: Conventions, Events, Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, san diego comic con, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, sdcc

Square Enix Reveals Plans For San Diego Comic-Con 2023

If you happen to be at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, here's a list of things that Square Enix has in store for you to check out.

Square Enix dropped new details today for what San Diego Comic-Con 2023 can expect to see at their booth when attending the event. The team will have a playable demo of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis for you to try out, several contests where they will give away free stuff, a cosplay gathering, and photo opportunities. We got the full rundown of what's in store below.

Playable Demo of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Get an early look at the upcoming mobile RPG Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis with a hands-on demo at San Diego Comic-Con where attendees can play through the tutorial. A chapter-structured RPG experience, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will cover key elements of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game plus new story elements penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding a young hero, Sephiroth.

Photo Opportunities

Attendees can have a commemorative photo taken with their choice of two backgrounds, one including the key art of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis featuring heroes Cloud Strife and Zack Fair and the other set amidst the city of Midgar. Plus, take pictures along a life-sized Cloud Strife standee and recreation of the iconic Buster Sword.

Cosplay Gathering

Square Enix will host a Cosplay Gathering at their booth on Saturday, July 22 at 4:00pm PT. Meet fellow Square Enix fans and cosplayers to partake in booth activities together.

Square Enix Giveaways

Attendees can sign up for a raffle each day of the show to win prizes. Simply show a member of the Square Enix staff that you've either pre-registered for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis or have any of the following games installed on your device:

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

Romancing SaGa Re;universe

Dragon Quest Tact

Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius





