Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Squirreled Away

Squirreled Away Announced For Release In Two Weeks

Become the squirrel and take on a park full of adventures, as Squirreled Away will be released for PC on Steam in two weeks

Article Summary Embark on a thrilling squirrel adventure in Squirreled Away, hitting Steam this month.

Enjoy playful movement and craft your dream treehouse in this charming urban park.

Team up in co-op mode or explore solo; meet delightful park residents with stories to share.

Relax in a vibrant, hand-crafted world filled with discovery and heartwarming moments.

Indie game developer Far Seas and publisher Amplifier Studios have revealed the release date for their upcoming title, Squirreled Away. In the game, you play a squirrel in third-person mode, living out adventures in a park, and even build your own home, while making friends and annoying dogs. You can check out more here with the latest trailer, as it arrives on Steam on March 28, 2025.

Squirreled Away

Be the squirrel. Scurry through gardens, up trees, and leap limb to limb in this craft and thrive in a parklife adventure. Explore solo or with up to three squirrel buddies in co-op. Meet and help other residents and collect bits here and there to build and decorate your dream treehouse. Step into the shoes—or rather, the paws—of a clever squirrel navigating a vibrant urban park in Squirreled Away. Immerse yourself in the pure joy of scampering up towering trees, leaping from branch to branch, and exploring a world bursting with charm and wonder.

Leave the survival worries behind and dive into a delightful craft-and-thrive adventure. Forage for unique materials, discover hidden treasures and use your creativity to build the treehouse of your dreams. Each creation opens new opportunities for fun and exploration, rewarding your curiosity and ingenuity. The park is home to a few delightful characters, each with their own stories and quests. Make friends with the park's charming inhabitants and lend a helping paw. Your kindness and cleverness will unlock even more adventures and surprises. Squirreled Away offers a cozy, heartwarming experience perfect for those who love to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. The lush, hand-crafted world and soothing soundtrack create a relaxing atmosphere that invites you to explore at your own pace.

Pure Squirrel Fun : Experience the joy of being a squirrel with playful, acrobatic movement and dynamic exploration.

: Experience the joy of being a squirrel with playful, acrobatic movement and dynamic exploration. Craft to Thrive : Gather materials and build a charming treehouse filled with unique decor to make it a home.

: Gather materials and build a charming treehouse filled with unique decor to make it a home. Friendly Encounters: Meet and help a variety of delightful park residents, each with their own stories and rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!