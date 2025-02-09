Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Star of Providence, Team D-13

Star of Providence Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

Top down action shooter Star of Providence will finally make iuts way to a new console as it arrives for the Nintendo Switch next week

Article Summary Star of Providence launches on Nintendo Switch with all content on February 20.

Top down action shooter known for its intense gameplay and procedural levels.

Includes free DLC: new enemies, bosses, floors, and over 2000 room layouts.

Features over 40 unique weapons, new characters, and an intricate chiptune soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Team D-13 have confirmed they will release Star of Providence for the Nintendo Switch this month. The top-down action shooter game has been out for nearly eight years on Steam and still has an impressive approval rating from players. Now, the game will head to the portable console with all of the content released to date in one download. We have a new trailer here to watch, as it will arrive on February 20.

Star of Providence

Star of Providence is a top-down action shooter with procedurally generated elements. Explore a progression of floors as you make your way into the depths of the facility, encountering increasingly deadly enemies, fantastic weapons, upgrades, choices, and revelations as you venture deeper toward a great and calamitous power. Descend into the facility and seek out eternal power in this tough hell; shoot 'em up a masterpiece! Engage in pulse-pounding battles with over 120 enemies in an ever-shifting gauntlet loaded with oncoming bullets and game-changing powerups! Only the most hardcore will survive!

Smooth, gracious, fast action gameplay, tailored to feel good to play.

13 different types of weapons with over 50 unique modifiers and a ludicrous number of combinations.

A number of floors with their own layouts, traps, and enemies.

Intricate and energetic chiptune soundtrack to complement the beat of the action.

The game now comes with the previously paid DLC, Relics of the Past, for free!

New enemies! New hazards! New bosses! Over 2000 new room layouts!

Two new floors! The elusive Temple and the overflowing b0unds o. -$556/-err

Looping! Every game loop beaten unlocks a yet harder one.

Over 40 unique weapons! Rare, powerful, and different spins on the default armaments.

Cartridges! Utilize the power of over 40 ancient bootleg storage devices.

Blessings! The council lends its strength. Choose wisely.

Practice mode! Test your mettle; practice any boss you've faced.

New playable characters! Yes.

Hacking! Finally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!