Star Renegades Receives A Massive Update For PC Players

Raw Fury and Massive Damage Inc. have released a new update into Star Renegades that will add a ton of content for PC players. The futuristic tactical roguelike game has received the new "The Imperium Strikes Back" content update, available to download for free right now as it includes all the additions you see below. The game now also has a new language support update that will cover Korean, Polish, Brazilian-Portuguese, and Chinese (Traditional) languages, which you can also download for the game. Console players will have access to "The Imperium Strikes Back" update in early 2021. While they weren't specific about any of the upcoming plans, it seems the company has indicated there will be many more updates to come for the game throughout 2021, which is good news for fans as it would mean they plan to expand the game's universe a bit. Much like they have done with this new free update.

New Planet – Prycon: An alternate second planet to Norosh, Prycon is far more dangerous and not for the weak-hearted, but its enemies provide increased DNA rewards.

New Adversary – Tempest: A fearsome enemy that can control the harsh climate of Prycon to his squad's advantage.

New Adversary – Shivver: A cold-hearted assassin that can shut down even the best of the Renegades.

New Adversary – Ogre: An unstoppable force of nature and one of the toughest Adversaries that the Imperium has ever created.

New Behemoth – Abomination: A wild Behemoth, indigenous to Prycon with a voracious appetite and infested with Mites.

New Behemoth – Siren: This Prycon Behemoth might appear deceptively docile, but she has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.

New Drones – Frostbot: A new addition to the Drones – beware of them in large numbers!