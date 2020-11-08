Star Renegades Will Be Coming To Consoles Later This Month

Raw Fury revealed this week that they will finally be releasing Star Renegades later this month for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The tactical, turn-based roguelite RPG developed by Massive Damage Games already dropped onto PC earlier this year and has been doing well. Now the devs will be bringing it over to consoles as it will drop on November 19th, 2020 for all three systems. No word yet as to whether there's plans for a next-gen upgrade, but it doesn't feel like it would be hard to incorporate. You can check out the latest trailer below to see how it will look on those systems.

A service robot named J5T-1N has arrived in your dimension to warn of impending doom from an overwhelming force known as the Imperium. Fight for survival across a procedurally generated and emergent mission-based campaign through reactive, tactical turn-based battle system that emphasizes interrupts and counters. Standing in your way is an intelligent Adversary system with enemy officers that evolve and move up in the ranks. As your band of heroes fall in the fight against invading Imperium and hope is all but lost, J5T-1N must be sent to the next dimension with everything you've learned to give the next group of heroes a chance to prevail. Each dimension, and each playthrough is unique, challenging, and never the same. Outwit your foes with interrupts, counters, and combos in our fast-paced Reactive Time Battle System.

Survive the relentless onslaught of an Intelligent Adversary system that generates unique enemies and bosses that evolve as you play.

Survive the relentless onslaught of an Intelligent Adversary system that generates unique enemies and bosses that evolve as you play. Unlock dozens of alternate characters as your surviving squad members form bonds and create progeny.

Battle your way into the heart of the Empire as our Rebellion Engine creates a unique experience with each playthrough via emergent gameplay and events, procedurally generated missions, shifting priorities, evolving enemies, and tons of equipment/upgrades for your squad.