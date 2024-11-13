Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Adventures

Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Starter Set Hits Pre-Order

Star Trek Adventures has put the Second Edition Starter Set up for pre-order with everything you need to start a game for the first time

Article Summary Pre-order now: Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Starter Set available for $32, ships December 2024.

Includes rules, epic 3-part campaign, ship & character sheets, dice, tokens & more for new players.

Engage in thrilling quests across new worlds and face challenges in a rich and immersive galaxy.

Contains unique dice, tokens for civilizations, and reference sheets for an easy game start.

Modiphius Entertainment has added a new item to Star Trek Adventures for pre-order this week, as you can now get the Second Edition Starter Set. This is exactly what you need if you're going into the game for the first time as it comes with the main rules, a campaign, sheets for ships and characters, dice, tokens, and more. We have more details for you below, as the set will cost you about $32 and will ship in late December.

Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Starter Set

This Starter Set contains everything players need to begin their journey into the final frontier, including an epic campaign of three linked missions designed to challenge a brave crew of 3–7 player characters. Travel to the edges of known space, to colonies in need, to the borders of neighboring galactic powers, or into the eye of interstellar phenomena. Explore strange new worlds, encounter fantastical alien life forms, and engage in dramatic adventures in a detailed and immersive Galaxy! The Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Starter Set includes:

Rules Booklet: A 48-page booklet providing an overview of the 2d20 game system adapted for Star Trek Adventures for use with the included campaign.

A 48-page booklet providing an overview of the 2d20 game system adapted for for use with the included campaign. Campaign Booklet: A 60-page booklet containing the epic, three-part campaign "Infinite Combinations," which guides you through the rules as you play so you can begin exploring the Galaxy straight out of the box.

A 60-page booklet containing the epic, three-part campaign "Infinite Combinations," which guides you through the rules as you play so you can begin exploring the Galaxy straight out of the box. Ship Sheet & Character Sheets: A statistics sheet for the Constitution-class U.S.S. Challenger and seven player character sheets, with rules references on the back of each sheet.

A statistics sheet for the Constitution-class U.S.S. Challenger and seven player character sheets, with rules references on the back of each sheet. Reference Sheets: Four double-sided rules reference sheets.

Four double-sided rules reference sheets. Dice: Five twenty-sided dice (d20s) in a unique color only available in this Starter Set.

Five twenty-sided dice (d20s) in a unique color only available in this Starter Set. Tokens: Six Momentum tokens for each of six different civilizations (i.e., 36 total Momentum tokens), 36 Threat tokens on the reverse side of the Momentum tokens, and 9 Determination tokens.

