Star Trek Engages World Of Warships & World Of Tanks Blitz

World Of Warships and World Of Tanks Blitz get a visit from the final frontier as Star Trek arrives in both games for a crossover.

Wargaming has come together with Paramount for an epic crossover as Star Trek has come to both World Of Warships and World Of Tanks Blitz. Specifically, you're getting two different pieces of the sci-fi franchise added to each one. World of Tanks Blitz will be getting a visit from the J.J. Abrams films, while World of Warships will be visited by Star Trek: The Next Generation. We have the details on both crossovers below as they will be here for a few weeks.

Star Trek x World of Tanks Blitz

For World of Tanks Blitz the secret "Operation – Into the Unknown" awaits players from July 1st to July 31st. Iconic Starfleet avatars featuring James T. Kirk, Hikaru Sulu, Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Spock, and Nyota Uhura are up for grabs, along with four exclusive Star Trek-inspired camouflages ready to be discovered. Some designs draw inspiration from Klingon scripts and Vulcan language, whilst others are styled in the colours of Starfleet uniforms.

True challenge seekers can attempt to pass a special quest inspired by the Kobayashi Maru test. Upon completion, tankers will receive exclusive rewards, including an animated U.S.S. Enterprise avatar and profile background. Starting July 15th, players can test their skills in the First Contact quest to reap rewards from the Borg. Also, a new technology has been detected on the battlefield: the Endurance tank. This cutting-edge vehicle is specifically adapted for research and exploration missions.

World of Warships x Star Trek: The Next Generation

Available on the console edition of the game, World of Warships: Legends and the PC version, players of the world's leading naval battle multiplayer game on July 10th, Star Trek: The Next Generation brings the final frontier to Warships' harbors. Players will be able to start their adventure from a brand-new port that has been themed around the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise-D Starship. Embracing the spirit of their favorite characters, players can select from four factions, each with their own unique Commanders, ship camouflages, flags, and patches. Amongst these Commanders are four unique and fully voiced characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation who join the fray, each tied to their respective faction.

Choose from Starfleet's beloved Jean-Luc Picard; Vulcan first officer Spock; Romulan's military officer, Commander Sela; or the Klingon Empire leader Gowron. Players on PC can enjoy a special skin for the American Premium Tier VIII aircraft carrier Enterprise, where players can take to the helm of the ship, as it comes to Legendary waters for the first time. Alongside this ship, players can use these new Commanders to lead ships like Romulan Japanese destroyer Akatsuki, and Klingon British Tier VII light cruiser Fiji in battle. Star Trek: The Next Generation content will be available until August 7th in World of Warships and until August 4th in World of Warships: Legends.

