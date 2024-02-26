Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point, Video Games | Tagged: Emerald City Games, Star Trek: Legends

Star Trek: Legends Arrives In Early Access For Steam

Tilting Point have released Star Trek: Legends for Steam in Early Access, bringing the Apple Arcade title over to PC for the first time.

Emerald City Games and Tilting Point have officially released Star Trek: Legends onto Steam today, as the game is currently in Early Access. the game has already been on Apple Arcade for a while now, as you collect legendary figures from every Star Trek series, where you can mix and match them to command your own ship and take them into the Final Frontier. We have the latest trailer showing the game off before you dive into the PC version.

Star Trek: Legends

Collect and command a roster of 95 playable characters available from day 1, each with 3 to 4 unique skills. Unleash the potential of your team with characters from across the entire history of the Star Trek franchise. Complete thematic collections, from Starfleet Captains to notorious Villains. Activating collection-specific combat bonuses adds a layer of strategy to your battles – each completed collection will also reward players with exciting bonuses. We've added both controller and Steam Deck support for this version of the game.

Experience Expanded Missions: Embark on 8 Episodes with 6 Missions each, offering narrative choices and multiple pathways. The Steam version includes all 8 Episodes from day 1, with refined reward and difficulty balancing for an engaging experience.

