Posted in: Games, Tilting Point, Video Games | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Legends

Star Trek: Legends Arrives On Consoles This Christmas

Star Trek: Legends is headed to a new frontier, as the popular mobile title will be coming to consoles, on Christmas Day no less

Article Summary Star Trek: Legends lands on consoles Christmas Day, bringing the mobile experience to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Collect 95 characters from Star Trek's history, each with unique skills, and enhance battles with strategic bonuses.

Enjoy expanded missions, improved combat, and unlimited PVP with balanced challenges and streamlined features.

Customize your bridge, engage in daily operations, and compete in PVP for exclusive rewards and fierce competition.

A bit of a Christmas present for Star Trek fans this month as Qubic Group and Tilting Point are launching Star Trek: Legends onto consoles. The game has already been out on mobile for a while and was released for PC earlier this year, so it only makes sense that it would eventually arrive on all three consoles. Enjoy the new trailer above as the game will be released on Christmas Day, December 25, for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Star Trek: Legends

Collect and command a roster of 95 playable characters available from day 1, each with 3 to 4 unique skills. Unleash the potential of your team with characters from across the entire history of the Star Trek franchise. Complete thematic collections, from Starfleet Captains to notorious Villains. Activating collection-specific combat bonuses adds a layer of strategy to your battles – each completed collection will also reward players with exciting bonuses. We've added both controller and Steam Deck support for this version of the game.

Experience Expanded Missions: Embark on 8 Episodes with 6 Missions each, offering narrative choices and multiple pathways. The Steam version includes all 8 Episodes from day 1, with refined reward and difficulty balancing for an engaging experience.

Embark on 8 Episodes with 6 Missions each, offering narrative choices and multiple pathways. The Steam version includes all 8 Episodes from day 1, with refined reward and difficulty balancing for an engaging experience. Enhanced Shuttlecraft System: Assign characters to Shuttlecraft routes for XP and rewards. The Steam version introduces a player-friendly and streamlined experience with overhauled timers and rewards for enhanced gameplay.

Assign characters to Shuttlecraft routes for XP and rewards. The Steam version introduces a player-friendly and streamlined experience with overhauled timers and rewards for enhanced gameplay. Improved Combat and UI: Engage in turn-based combat with up to 4 characters in your team. The Steam version brings quality-of-life changes, combat balance tuning, and a revamped UI for a smoother gaming experience.

Engage in turn-based combat with up to 4 characters in your team. The Steam version brings quality-of-life changes, combat balance tuning, and a revamped UI for a smoother gaming experience. Updated Survival Mode: We've updated the balance of Survival Mode for a better player experience and improved the mode's character reroll feature.

We've updated the balance of Survival Mode for a better player experience and improved the mode's character reroll feature. Customize Your Bridge: Unlock 8 different stations aboard the U.S.S. Artemis, assigning characters to each station to provide combat bonuses. Tailor your team to fit your preferred strategy.

Unlock 8 different stations aboard the U.S.S. Artemis, assigning characters to each station to provide combat bonuses. Tailor your team to fit your preferred strategy. Enhanced Summons: Collect "Orbs" to summon new characters, now with the convenience of +1 & +10 buttons for multiple summons in a single transaction.

Collect "Orbs" to summon new characters, now with the convenience of +1 & +10 buttons for multiple summons in a single transaction. Unlimited PVP Battles: Challenge fellow players in unlimited PVP battles, earn medals, and advance through lifetime PVP Leagues for better rewards.

Challenge fellow players in unlimited PVP battles, earn medals, and advance through lifetime PVP Leagues for better rewards. Exciting PVP Seasons: Participate in limited-time PVP leaderboard Seasons, competing for the highest score and exclusive rewards. A fresh start every 2 weeks keeps the competition fierce.

Participate in limited-time PVP leaderboard Seasons, competing for the highest score and exclusive rewards. A fresh start every 2 weeks keeps the competition fierce. Operations and Events: Engage in daily challenge battles with the overhauled Daily Operations system. Weekly events offer Event Operations for points, unlocking characters, and participating in faction-specific War Events.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!