Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, star trek, Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek Online Celebrates "Enterprise" For Its 16th Anniversary

Celebrate the 16th Anniversary of Star Trek Online as the developers add a ton of new ships and content from Star Trek: Enterprise

Article Summary Star Trek Online marks its 16th Anniversary with new content inspired by Star Trek: Enterprise

The Enterprise Starship Bundle features legendary ships and exclusive variants for players to captain

A new documentary-style trailer celebrates the founding of the United Federation of Planets

PC players get access now, with console release for the bundle set for April 7

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios are celebrating the 16th Anniversary of Star Trek Online by honoring the series Star Trek: Enterprise. The team have released the Enterprise Starship Bundle, paying homage to the show for it's 25th anniversary and Star Trek's 60th anniversary, along with a new documentary-style cinematic trailer that's been inspired by the founding of the United Federation of Planets. Players will see several ships they recognize from the show and the franchise, as well as some ships that only ever found their way into the background and might have been the future of the show. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the bundle is available now for PC players, while console players will get it on April 7.

Its Been a Long Road for Star Trek Online to Celebrate Enterprise

The Star Trek Online 16th Anniversary Enterprise Starship Bundle Launch Trailer tells the story of these classic starships with an immersive historical retrospective that traces humanity's earliest steps into interstellar space. Blending documentary-style narration, in-universe historian commentary, and iconic quotes from Star Trek legends, Cryptic Studios highlights an era defined by exploration, conflict, and hope. The 15-minute documentary trailer serves as both a celebration of Star Trek: Enterprise's 25th anniversary and a broader tribute to the origins of the Star Trek universe.

For those who need a refresher on Star Trek: Enterprise, it's the sixth series in the iconic Star Trek franchise and served as a prequel to the beloved series, Star Trek: The Original Series. The series aired from September 2001 to May 2005 and followed the adventures of the Enterprise, Earth's first starship capable of traveling at warp five. With the "Enterprise" Starship Bundle for Star Trek Online, players can captain legendary starships directly from the Star Trek: Enterprise TV series from over 20 years ago and explore the universe of Star Trek Online like never before. As any seasoned Star Trek fan and even Star Trek newcomers know, starships are at the core of every extraordinary adventure, and this bundle is yet another way to honor the beloved history of starships in Star Trek.

16th Anniversary Enterprise Starship Bundle

NP Miracle Worker Light Escort – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Ortiz" starship visual variant.

Kumari Pilot Light Battlecruiser – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Talas" starship visual variant.

NV Multi-Mission Temporal Cruiser – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Interceptor" starship visual variant.

Suurok Intel Science Destroyer – Also available to purchase separately Includes the bonus "Sonak" starship visual variant.

Bundle Exclusives: NX Refit Escort Refit with bundle-exclusive "Drexler" visual variant Xindi-Primate Ateleth Dreadnought Cruiser Starfleet Environmental Suit (c. 2151) MACO Phase Pistol (22nd century) Andorian Plasma Rifle



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!