Star Trek Online Confirms Season 26: Stormfall On The Way

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios revealed the next season of Star Trek Online during Star Trek: Mission Chicago today. The story will carry over from the previous season as players will be experiencing the aftermath of the mirror universe crossover with Captain Killy and Admiral Leeta, as you'll be on a new rescue mission to look for a familiar name from Star Trek lore in Stormfall. We have the full rundown of what that will look like from the team below along with the latest trailer as the season will launch on PC on May 10th and on consoles in June.

In the final few moments of the last episode, "Red Shift," players discovered that the individual they had been searching for is actually Lieutenant Ilia from Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In Stormfall, Captains will receive orders from Admiral Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek: Voyager) to embark on a mission to rescue the captured Deltan Starfleet Officer from a Terran Space Dock. Ilia tells players she needs their help in preventing the Terran Empire from summoning a powerful nemesis. These Terran forces are led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery) and in order to stop them, Captains will team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta, (voiced by Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine),and an Andorian rebel named Rae-Yeet (voiced by Noah Averbach-Katz from Star Trek: Discovery).

These exciting events all take place in two brand new featured episodes for Star Trek Online. Stormfall also introduces a new 5-player ground Task Force Operation and a special event that allows players to earn a new reward for playing through the latest content. In addition, the developers at Cryptic Studios are working hard to remaster the tutorial experience for the Starfleet faction. This upgraded tutorial will not only provide aspiring Captains with a smoother experience, but will also be updated with new environments, plus more interaction with the Borg and Admiral Janeway. Additional details will be revealed when Stormfall officially releases on Arc Games, Stream and the Epic Games Store beginning May 10.