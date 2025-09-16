Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek Online: Unleashed

Star Trek Online: Unleashed Revealed As Latest Season

Star Trek Online has a new season coming in shortly, as Unleashed will bring Seven of Nine back as part of a new storyline

Article Summary Star Trek Online: Unleashed is the next major season, launching next week on PC.

Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine, joined by Hugh, to lead a new alternate reality storyline.

New episode "Best Laid Plans" features a daring extraction mission with Hugh and Seven of Nine.

Take on the new 5-player Task Force Operation "Shattered Peace" to defend Khitomer HQ from attack.

Arc Games and DECA Games have announced a brand-new season for Star Trek Online is on the way, as the next wave of content will be called Unleashed. As you can see from the promo art, Jeri Ryan is making a return to the game as an alternate reality version of Seven of Nine, as well as another former Borg in Hugh played by Jonathan Del Arco, as part of a new storyline. So far all they've revealed is plot points for the content, but we know there will be more added when the content is released. You can read more about it below as Unleashed will launch on September 23, 2025, for PC and on November 11, 2025, for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Star Trek Online: Unleashed

In Star Trek Online: Unleashed, players will embark on a daring operation to capture a powerful Aetherian leader. This mission marks a critical strike in dismantling the Aetherian threat once and for all. Diving into dangerous situations on familiar territory, players will face new dangers and encounter unexpected challenges. Designed to test even the most seasoned captains, this latest story content sets the stage for what's to come.

New Episode – Best Laid Plans: Answer a call to action from Hugh, the acclaimed Cooperative Borg Leader and Director of the Reclamation Project, who urgently requests your presence at Deep Space 9. With incoming intelligence revealing Thaseen-Fei's location, team up with Hugh, special ops contact Seven of Nine, and other allies in a daring extraction mission that could shift the balance of power.

