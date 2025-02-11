Posted in: Games, Star Trek Online, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, star trek, Star Trek Online: Unveiled

Star Trek Online: Unveiled Launched For PC Today

Star Trek Online: Unveiled brings a ton of new content to the game as part of Season 33, as it's now available for PC players

Article Summary Discover new storylines with Star Trek Online: Unveiled, launched now on PC.

Join Hugh in uncovering secrets in the latest episode, Axiom.

Celebrate the 15th anniversary with exclusive rewards and events.

Unlock special prizes with the new Discovery: Partners In Crime Lock Box.

Arc Games has officially dropped the latest season of Star Trek Online, as Unveiled brings about a new story as part of Season 33. The content brings with it a new story and several other additions carrying on some of the content from the ongoing Mirror Universe plotline. What's more, the team revealed a new 15th Anniversary Bundle coming with four new Starships themed around the classic era of Star Trek films (The Motion Picture through Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country). We have more detail on Unveiled below as it will be released for consoles on March 11.

Star Trek Online: Unveiled

In Star Trek Online: Unveiled, a new and far more sinister Borg incursion is taking place in the Ram Izad system. While responding to a request for help from Hugh, renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader and Executive Director of the Reclamation Project, players will discover the damaged and seemingly abandoned ship of Aetherian leader, Thaseen-Fei, in the Delta Quadrant. Mounting a search-and-rescue mission, the Players must reunite with familiar faces in order to uncover the truth about what went wrong aboard the Harmony! This new adventure features beloved Star Trek franchise star Jonathan Del Arco, who returns to the Trek universe as Hugh, the renowned Cooperative Borg Faction Leader. Jonathan Del Arco is known for playing Hugh in the fifth and sixth seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, alongside reprising the role in the first season of Star Trek: Picard.

New Episode – Axiom: Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction!

Mount a search-and-rescue and uncover the truth of what went wrong aboard the Aetherian ship, the Harmony, and find your contact, Hugh, leader of the Cooperative Borg Faction! Season 33 Event – 15th Anniversary: During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online by playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards, including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6].

During this new event, players can celebrate 15 years of Star Trek Online by playing selected content to earn a variety of rewards, including a Garret Command Alliance Dreadnought Cruiser [T6]. New Lock Box: "Discovery: Partners In Crime"

Partners In Crime" Includes a brand-new Grand Prize starship: Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6].

Breen Keth Sarr Intel Courier [T6]. Contains an entirely new selection of rewards inspired by Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery.

Accompanied by new items for purchase at the Lobi Crystal Store.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!