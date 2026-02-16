Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Drops Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown ahead f the game's launch later this week

Article Summary Watch the launch trailer for Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown before its release this week.

Take command of the USS Voyager in a story-driven survival strategy set in the Delta Quadrant.

Shape Voyager’s fate with tough decisions, resource management, and branching storylines.

Engage in ship battles, away missions, and discover new tech—with consequences for every choice.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have released the official launch trailer for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown. This is basically a final sizzle reel for the game ahead of its release this week, giving you one last look at everything you can do in teh game to get the crew of the USS Voyager back home. Enjoy the video here as the game launches on Steam on February 18, 2026.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features rogue-like elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don't react accordingly.

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach. The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!