Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown Releases Exploration Video

Check out the latest video for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown as the developers get more into the exploration mechanics

Article Summary Discover new exploration mechanics in Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown's latest developer video.

Shape Voyager’s fate as you take command, manage resources, and make impactful decisions in the Delta Quadrant.

Experience rogue-like gameplay where each mission is different and crew destinies are shaped by your choices.

Engage in ship combat, diplomacy, and away missions as you chart your own course for the USS Voyager’s return.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment released a new video for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown this week, this time going over the exploration mechanics. Since you're re-writing history in this game, you have the option to take the crew into new territory they didn't explore, or avoided, or were forced to bail from because it was too dangerous. All that changes here as they show you what you can do in all of the unknown and slightly known sectors of the Delta Quadrant. Enjoy the video as we remind you there's a free demo available right now, with the full game arriving on February 18, 2026.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features rogue-like elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don't react accordingly.

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach. The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!