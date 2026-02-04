Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamexcite, star trek, star trek: voyager, Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown Releases Mechanics Video

Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown has a new video out right now showing off more of the game's mechanics ahead of launch

Article Summary Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown showcases survival strategy mechanics in new gameplay video.

Take control of the U.S.S. Voyager, make tough choices, and shape the crew's fate through branching narratives.

Gameplay blends ship management, resource scanning, diplomacy, and tactical ship combat with crew skills involved.

Rogue-like elements ensure unique challenges and different outcomes with each playthrough in the Delta Quadrant.

Developer Gamexcite and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have unveiled a new extended video for Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown, this time going over the mechanics of the title. This is about as close to a toutorial as you'll get shy of playing the game, as the team gives you a better idea of everything you'll do when you take on the return mission for the Voyager crew. We learn more about how the game works as it's built more to be like a survival strategy game that also incorporates Star Trek lore to tell so many different branching narratives. Enjoy the video as there's still a free demo available on Steam, with the full game arriving on February 18, 2026.

Star Trek: Voyager – Across The Unknown

Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown is a story-driven survival strategy game in which the fate of the iconic starship is in your hands. Take the helm, manage the ship and resources, and make difficult decisions. Will you be able to bring home the ship and its crew? Did you ever wonder what would have happened had Captain Janeway decided differently? If an important crew member had followed a different path? Or what the outcome would have been had the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager embraced Borg technology to increase their chances of survival?

Wonder no more: Star Trek Voyager: Across the Unknown allows players to take control and shape the journey of the U.S.S. Voyager as they want. Take a risky approach or play it safe. Be diplomatic or let phasers do the talking. Research technologies that were shunned by the crew. But: Be prepared to deal with the consequences of your actions! The game features rogue-like elements, so in each run you will encounter different situations and even iconic characters might meet an early end if you don't react accordingly.

The dangers and opportunities of the Delta Quadrant beckon to be discovered by you and your crew. Scan celestial bodies to locate precious resources that fuel your journey. Find points of interest and oddities along your way, but beware: While the Delta Quadrant may reward the bold, it punishes the careless just as quickly. As captain, you have the final say in plotting a course and defining an approach. The journey of the U.S.S. Voyager would not be possible without both combat between ships and away missions to planets or space facilities.

When diplomacy fails, the U.S.S. Voyager and its crew are ready to enter ship combat at your command. From the bridge, you give commands for offensive and defensive maneuvers, targeting enemy ship systems and using special weaponry. And even during ship combat, the individual skills of your crew members come into play: Assign battle stations to crew who bring precious skills to the table and trigger them in crucial moments to maximize your combat effectiveness.

