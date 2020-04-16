Star Wars Episode l: Racer Will Hit Switch & PS4 In May 2020

Some cool news for fans who love Star Wars Episode l: Racer as the game will finally be released on a modern console in May. The 21-year-old N64 title was one of the big surprise announcements from the recent Nintendo Direct Mini that took place in March. No one could have predicted we would see that game not only get pulled from the mothballs by a studio but re-released for modern consoles. But the Austin, Texas-based studio Aspyr has taken the reigns and are going to be releasing the game again for both the Nintendo Switch and the PS4. Today the company revealed that the game will be released on May 14th, 2020 for a price of $15. The company hasn't released a ton of information about it or really much media for it, but all signs point to the idea that it's basically just a re-release cleaned up a little for an HD screen. So this isn't a remake with everything done from scratch, and it isn't even a remaster with better graphics and sound. This is the original 1999 game, weird 3D pixel art and all. Here's a little bit more info from the company about the game as we wait for it to be released next month.

Star Wars Episode l: Racer, the classic sci-fi racing game based on the podracing sequence in the film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is back with modernized controls.

Twenty-five (25) playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

Race tracks spanning eight unique worlds including Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

Players can work with pit droids to upgrade podracers for higher top speeds and acceleration

Discover short-cuts and secrets to master lap times

Play single-player campaigns or multiplayer via split-screen

"Star Wars fans can soon go full throttle with Aspyr's update to the classic, fan-favorite, Star Wars Episode l: Racer," said Elizabeth Howard, vice president of publishing at Aspyr. "The beloved game has been modernized for the most optimal gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Star Wars fans should get ready to steer their racer to victory and leave their opponents in the dust."