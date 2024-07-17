Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes Launches Onto PC In Early Access

Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes is now available for PC, as players can try the game out right now as the game is in Early Access.

Electronic Arts has released a new version of Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes for gamers to try, as it is available for PC in Early Access starting today. Right now, you can go over to the game's website and join the Beta, which will give you a version of the game made for PC players to try out, which you can use through the EA App. A firm date hasn't been set yet for a full release of the collectible strategy RPG game, but we're guessing it will be before year's end.

Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes

In the Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes Early Access, players can look forward to true intergalactic battles filled with memorable Star Wars lore. Over the years, Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes has featured more than 300 heroes and villains from The Mandalorian series on Disney+, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, epic raid bosses, large scale territory battles and regular events to grow the galaxy. Now, Early Access gives more players an opportunity to experience the holotables on PC for the first time. Previously only available to a select few by invitation, Early Access will expand access to all players interested in the PC experience – with smooth 60PFS framerates, antialiasing, button mapping, and more.

For players joining for the first time or those looking to relive their galactic hologames experience, the team has recently launched a new player experience in Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes. This includes a complete rehaul of the player quest and rewards system for the journey to max level (level 85). This revamped system grants players the opportunity to enjoy a speedier but full SWGOH experience. With the major updates made, playing through the full initial campaign is now a more balanced experience. The new progression model allows for a streamlined journey to level 85, opening up the many exciting game modes players can look forward to.

