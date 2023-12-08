Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Heritage Pack

Star Wars Heritage Pack Releases Physical Edition

Now you can own all of the games in the Star Wars Heritage Pack as a physical release, as it is now available for the Nintendo Switch.

Article Summary Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games launch Star Wars Heritage Pack physical edition for Switch.

Seven classic Star Wars games included in one cartridge, retailing at $80.

Titles include Jedi Academy, Jedi Outcast, Episode I Racer, and Republic Commando.

Also features the iconic The Force Unleashed and both Knights of the Old Republic games.

Aspyr Media and Lucasfilm Games have released a physical edition of the Star Wars Heritage Pack for the Nintendo Switch. Now you can get all seven of these games on one cartridge, just in case you don't already own them all in various other packs, promotions, and their own separate titles. You get a nice mix of different tiles as you can train with Luke as a Jedi, race pods as Anakin, or experience the galaxy long before the Empire existed. The box is running for $60 online and in select retail shops.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – Forge your weapon and follow the path of the Jedi Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is the latest installment of the highly acclaimed Jedi Knight series. Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – As Kyle Katarn, agent of the New Republic, use your Lightsaber and the full power of the Force to combat a new evil plaguing the galaxy.

Star Wars Episode I Racer – Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or any one of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, ant-gravity tunnels and much more in a pulse-punding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go

Star Wars Republic Commando – You are the leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – As the title implies, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed completely re-imagines the scope and scale of the Force to epic proportions. Players are cast into the role of Darth Vader's secret apprentice, Starkiller, who has been trained to hunt down and destroy Jedi. During his quest, Starkiller will ally himself with a most unlikely set of heroes and be forced to make decisions that could change the course of his destiny and set events in motion that will forever shape the galaxy!

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – Five years after the events of the award winning original, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark?

