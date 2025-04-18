Posted in: Events, Games, Star Wars: Celebration, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune Revealed at Celebration

Ubisoft had a surprise for fans at Star Wars Celebration, as Star Wars Outlaws is getting a new expansion and a release on Switch

A Pirate's Fortune expansion launches May 15; requires base game completion for access to new content.

New storyline involves Kay Vess, Nix, and Hondo Ohnaka seeking treasures while dodging dangers.

Star Wars Outlaws coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in September with exciting updates and features.

During the Star Wars Celebration in Japan today, Ubisoft made a surprise announcement that Star Wars Outlaws is getting a new expansion with A Pirate's Fortune. This will bring about a brand-new story set within the game's already established world, as you'll take on some new missions to find lost treasures while avoiding the Empire and other pirates and hunters looking for the same thing. However, it will be DLC content, as you'll need either a Season Pass or to purchase it as stand-alone content for $15. Players who don't buy it will get a free title update on the same date, which we have info about below. The team also confirmed that the game will be released for the Nintendo Switch 2, and while they didn't confirm a date, we know it'll happen sometime this September. You can check out more about this expansion with the latest trailer here before it arrives on May 15.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune takes players on an adventure with pirates and lost treasures. Kay Vess and Nix will team up with Hondo Ohnaka as they face off against Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders, infiltrating the Khepi Tomb to uncover the secrets and hidden treasures it holds. Along the way, they'll discover the Miyuki Trade League who offer new rewards for the Trailblazer in exchange for smuggling dangerous goods across the galaxy. Players must complete the main storyline from the base game before the story pack can be played.

As part of the Title Update alongside A Pirate's Fortune launch on May 15, all players will be gifted cosmetic items inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, for Nix and the speeder. After downloading and installing the update, the gift will appear in the player's delivery crate on the Trailblazer.

