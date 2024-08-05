Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws Reveals New Post-Launch Roadmap

Ubisoft have a number of plans for Star Wars Outlaws after the game comes out later this month with content arriving over several months

Article Summary Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 with exclusive mission "Jabba's Gambit" and Kessel Runner character pack.

Season Pass includes two story packs: "Wild Card" with Lando Calrissian and "A Pirate's Fortune" featuring Hondo Ohnaka.

Post-launch content offers exciting new outfits, cosmetics, and additional quests from the Hutt Cartel.

Explore iconic locations like Tatooine and Canto Bight, and engage in thrilling dogfights with the Empire.

Ubisoft revealed new details about what's to come for Star Wars Outlaws after the game launches, revealing a new post-launch content roadmap. When the game comes out on August 30, players will be getting two new story packs as part of the Season Pass, along with the Kessel Runner character pack with outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix. All players will get an exclusive mission called "Jabba's Gambit," where Jabba the Hutt will make an appearance in the main game, but those with Season Pass access will gain an additional quest from the Hutt Cartel. We have more details about the content for you below.

Pos-Launch Content

After launch, Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass owners will be able to continue their journey across the galaxy with two story packs, that will also be available for separate purchase.

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card – Coming Fall 2024

Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played. When this first story pack is released, Season Pass owners will also get the Hunter's Legacy Bundle and the Cartel Ronin Bundle with additional outfits for Kay and Nix plus cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune – Coming Spring 2025

The Trailblazer's reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.

Star Wars Outlaws

During this era, the Empire's rule is distracted by the rebellion that won't quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay's antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate, Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay's head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations, including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan, and Crimson Dawn, to earn the support they need to finish the job.

Kay and Nix will travel across the galaxy to gain the right resources and crew for the ultimate heist. In their journey, they'll travel across distinct locations, both iconic and new: Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara. Along the way, Kay will explore bustling cities and cantinas, race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on her speeder, and pilot her ship, the Trailblazer, through the wilds of space. When things go awry, the Trailblazer will also help them chase, evade, and attack to gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes.

