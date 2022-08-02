Star Wars: The Old Republic Receives "Digging Deeper" Update

BioWare has released a new update for Star Wars: The Old Republic as the game got the "Digging Deeper" update today. Along with an expansion into the storyline, you'll also get a new 8-player operation, a new daily area to visit, and a new nightlife event for you to enjoy. You can read more about the 7.1 patch here, as we have the main bullet points below.

In addition to the new content listed above, this update also includes Class balance changes, improvements to the Character window, and customizable subtitles and Combat Styles Icon Color Selection Wheel. Nar Shaddaa Nightlife 2022 – The Nar Shaddaa Nightlife event is back from August 2nd at 12:00 PM UTC until September 13th at 12:00 PM UTC. For this new edition, we're introducing new rewards inspired by last year's High Roller Shades and more!