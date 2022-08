Star Wars: The Old Republic Receives "Digging Deeper" Update

BioWare has released a new update for Star Wars: The Old Republic as the game got the "Digging Deeper" update today. Along with an expansion into the storyline, you'll also get a new 8-player operation, a new daily area to visit, and a new nightlife event for you to enjoy. You can read more about the 7.1 patch here , as we have the main bullet points below.

