Star Wars: The Old Republic Receives May The 4th Update

BioWare has added a brand new update to Star Wars: The Old Republic for Star Wars Day, including new additions and an event. Those who decide to log in during this event will be able to snag themselves a special item in a brand-new droid minipet, which you can see below. He's a cute little yellow guy who will levitate around wherever he goes. During this time there will also be a 50%-off collection-unlock sale at the Cartel Market for you to take advantage of, as well as double XP for all activities in-game. But like all events, these special bonuses won't be around for long as they will end at 5am PT on May 10th.

Along with all of this, the team posted a brand new blog this morning that talks about all of the event-related stuff and are hosting a Q&A with the development team. This Q&A will also highlight the next round of Community Spotlight, which shows off some of the best community-created game artwork.

While everyone celebrates differently, our May the 4th celebration brings with it a variety of special treats for players of Star Wars: The Old Republic. First off, all players who log in between May 3rd and May 10th will earn a new minipet: the adorably boxy and extremely visible orange P1-XL Droid. During that same time, the Cartel Market will be holding a 50%-off collection-unlock sale—and all players will earn double XP. All these promotions run from May 3 (starting at 1200 GMT) to May 10 (ending at 1200 GMT). This is a particularly special May the 4th for us, because Star Wars: The Old Republic recently celebrated its 10th anniversary! So, it's a perfect time to get to know some of the people behind the game. For this edition of the Community Update, we sat down with Creative Director Charles Boyd, Project Director Keith Kanneg, Lead Cinematic Designer Ashley Ruhl, and Community Manager Jackie Ko to discuss all things Star Wars.