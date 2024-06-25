Posted in: Board Games, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: star wars, Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last

Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last Goes Up For Pre-Order

Ravensburger has officially revealed Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last, as this special version of the game is up for pre-order.

Ravensburger has officially put a special edition for their upcoming release, Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last, up for pre-order. This version of the game has been made to be a Target Exclusive, as they have made a special box and included a special Darth Maul piece for players to use on the board. We have more info below as this version will run you $20 as it comes out on July 21.

Star Wars Villainous: Revenge At Last

Darth Maul and Captain Phasma join Ravensburger's award-winning game system in this "expandalone" box that can be played on its own or combined with any Star Wars Villainous title! Be the first Villain to achieve your objective to win. Each Villain's deck of cards is designed with a gameplay strategy inspired by the film, shows, and media you love. Wield their cards well to plot, scheme, and conquer your way to victory in this immersive game for the Dark Side.

The heart of gameplay is simple. Move your Villain's sculpted mover to a new location on their sector board to access the actions at that location. Use actions to play your cards, move closer to your objective, and draw from your opponents' Fate deck disrupt their carefully made plans with meddling heroes. How will you manipulate your abilities to dominate the galaxy? Villainous games are known for their immersive game design, custom illustrations of iconic Star Wars heroes, evil alllies, and scenes, and artful sculpted movers. Star Wars Villainous adds to the award-winning system unique currencies, bounties, ships, and game mechanics unique to the Star Wars galaxy.

CHARACTERS YOU LOVE – Play as Darth Maul or Captain Phasma, and encounter heroes, allies, ships, and scenes from their films, shows, and other media.

MIX AND MATCH VILLAINS – Combine this expandalone with characters from any Star Wars Villainous product for 2-4 player games, including Darth Vader (Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side) and Boba Fett (Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy).

QUALITY YOU TRUST – Each game comes with high quality components including, 2 sculpted Villain movers, 2 Villain sectors, 60 Villain cards, 30 fate cards, 60 tokens, 2 reference cards, 2 Villain guides, and easy to follow instructions.

