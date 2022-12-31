Stardew Valley 1.5 Mobile Update Delayed By One Week

Stardew Valley was set to get a new update for the mobile edition of the game this week, but it will be a tad late as the update was pushed back. A lot of work has been going into the game lately to make sure that players get the most out of their experience no matter what platform they happen to be on, and that includes a lot of changes for the mobile version of the game. Originally the plan was to release Update 1.5 in the last week of December; this would be the biggest update for mobile since it was launched in 2020, giving players new characters, quests, dungeons, improved gameplay mechanics, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements, all designed to give a well-rounded experience.

Creator and developer Eric Barone, AKA ConcernedApe, took to Twitter this pas week to let people know that they have been working diligently to get the update processed, but did not want to meet a deadline for the sake of meeting it. Barone wrote, "The porting team and I have been working extremely hard this past week on the 1.5 update. We're so close. We could probably release right now. But we need 1 more week to ensure quality. I accept full responsibility for not hitting the end of year target."

MOBILE: The porting team and I have been working extremely hard this past week on the 1.5 update. We're so close. We could probably release right now. But we need 1 more week to ensure quality. I accept full responsibility for not hitting the end of year target. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As far as we're concerned, waiting a week is no big deal. Hell, they could push it back a month, and we'd be find with it, as long as it worked right the first time and didn't require a new patch every week for several weeks to get it right. Which is exactly what they're avoiding here. And while we get that it doesn't make everyone happy, we're pretty sure most Stardew Valley fans are in agreement that they'd like everything to work well instead of watching their farm glitch out.