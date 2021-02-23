Stardew Valley Now Has An Official Board Game Out Today

You can now start your own farm on a kitchen table as Stardew Valley now has an official board game, published by Delano Games. Apparently, this has been in the works for a few years now, according to series creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, who started working on this with Cole Medeiros and Matt Griffin back in 2018 after they played a co-op session of the game. Now they have a flushed-out version which you can buy right now for $55. The game will have you and up to four players running a farm through a calendar year to see how well you do and what relationships you might form, playing out the game as much as you can in that timespan. Right now the game is only available in the United States, but they're working to get it to other countries. We have more info on it for you here.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game is for 1 to 4 players, ages 13 and up. To play through a full year in the game (which is the standard experience) it takes about 45 minutes per player. This can be adjusted if you want a shorter game. The game has a lot to it but there are rules to make it easier or harder depending on your preferences. Just like the video game, we want you to be able to make this your own. Players work together to protect the Valley. If they succeed, it means that the Valley is brought back to life, and Joja Corporation is driven from town. The way you do this is by completing Grandpa's Goals and restoring the Community Center. Your goals for each game are randomized, which adds to the game's replayability. Time is tracked using the Season Deck. Each round a Season card is drawn. This tracks the weeks of the year, revealing weather and different kinds of events. Players discuss their plans for the round and place their pawn in the part of the Valley they want to focus on. Maybe they want to visit the Mine or fish at the Beach, or maybe they spend their time watering crops or tending animals. It's up to the group to try and work together to coordinate their actions, but ultimately each player chooses what they want to do. As you play, you'll advance your starting tool, gain new profession skills, find items and gather resources. Making friends will unlock unique gifts and reveal the Community Center Bundles. Completing the goals may at first seem very difficult, but as your abilities grow your farm will become more and more capable. Don't give up!