Stardust: Wish of Witch Launches Free Demo on Steam

You can try out the game Stardust: Wish of Witch as the turn-based single-player pixel SRPG game has been given a free demo on Steam

Article Summary Stardust: Wish of Witch launches a free playable demo on Steam for turn-based strategy RPG fans.

Features pixel art graphics, grid-based tactical combat, and a unique card-driven combo system.

Follow Star and Yu on a heartfelt journey through a world where fate and wishes guide every step.

Experience cinematic sprite animations, deep immersion, and tense SRPG battles with real consequences.

Indie game developer and publisher Kniv Studio has launched a free demo this week for Stardust: Wish of Witch. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a carefully crafted pixel arft SRPG, that meshes grid-based tactical combat with a card-based counter and combo system, all centered around a star that manages to grant wishes. The demo will give you a small portion of the game to try out as the devs continue to work on the game. You can try it right now on Steam.

Stardust: Wish of Witch

Stardust: Wish of Witch is a turn-based single-player pixel SRPG that reimagines the charm of classic strategy RPGs for the modern era. Players traverse battlefields in an adventure centered on stars and fate, growing alongside characters with distinct personalities and stories. A delicately breathing pixel world combined with dramatic presentation delivers a sweeping fantasy journey. The secrets bound to the stars, the journey of a boy and a girl—and a story of growth along the way. The tomboyish warrior "Star" and her childhood friend, the mage "Yu", set out on an adventure! What awaits them at the end of the road?

Full sprite animations paired with cinematic direction create a deep sense of immersion, as if you were adventuring in a living world. Building on the fundamentals of turn-based tactics, a card system expands combat depth and variables even further. Experience a refined strategy that both SRPG veterans and newcomers can enjoy. Read your opponent's moves and turn the tide with counters and combos. Every decision can decide victory or defeat—tense moments await. Brilliant 2D animations unfold when ultimate skills are unleashed. Savor the climactic moments that shake the battlefield. Form a party with colorful companions and draw closer to the truth hidden within the stars. And along that journey, your story is completed.

