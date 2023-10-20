Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starforge, TwitchCon 2023

Starforge To Show Off New Limited Products At TwitchCon 2023

Starforge will be showing off an array of new products at TwitchCon 2023, as they have some special PC cases for you to check out.

Starforge has revealed what they'll be showing off on the TwitchCon 2023 floor, as they have an array of new items for people to see in Las Vegas. For the first time, the company has released a series of limited edition standalone cases and the new Starforge Platelight, as well as an aRGB lightbox with custom swappable UV-printed acrylic inserts, each of which features unique artwork for you to customize your setup. They've also partnered up with Dunkin' for a special collab over the weekend. You can read more about it below along with a quote from the team.

"In Starforge's first official brand partnership, the company worked hand-in-hand with Dunkin' to pump the energy of the beloved coffee and donut company into a one-of-a-kind gaming PC that gives players the power to go the distance on every stream. TwitchCon attendees can stop by the Dunkin' booth #225 all weekend long to check out Starforge's Dunkin' Limited Edition PC and enter for a chance to win the completely custom PC."

"For the first time ever Starforge has released standalone limited edition custom cases and launched the new Starforge Platelight, an aRGB lightbox custom fit for the best-selling Voyager PC series featuring swappable custom acrylics. The latest Starforge limited edition standalone cases available for purchase include a special collaboration with pioneering Vtuber and one of Twitch's most beloved streamers Silvervale, as well as the new Mad Mushroom case, Golden Dragon case, Jellyfish Crossing case, and the Clouded Gates case. Starforge's 12 new UV-printed acrylic inserts for the Starforge Platelight feature unique artwork ranging from stylized cityscapes, castles, and cyberpunk settings. A selection of Starforge limited edition cases, Starforge Platelight, and custom swappable platelight acrylics are now available for purchase at the OTK Media Group booth #370 and online."

"As a company founded alongside content creators, we've always strived to make high-powered and highly capable PCs that allow streamers to be limitlessly creative," said Nicholas Dankner, CEO of Starforge Systems. "Our presence at TwitchCon this year is incredibly meaningful because we've teamed up with some amazing partners like Dunkin' to create a one-of-a-kind Limited Edition rig that showcases the hand-built quality of Starforge Systems PCs."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!